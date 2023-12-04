Mendel Money Management Has $481,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

FANG stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.