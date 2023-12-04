Mendel Money Management Has $5.56 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.9% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.76. 971,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,190. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

