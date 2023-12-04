Mendel Money Management Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.42. The company had a trading volume of 284,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,281. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

