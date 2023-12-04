Mendel Money Management Has $641,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Target were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

