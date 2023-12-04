Mendel Money Management Increases Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 221,831 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Monday. 45,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,640. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

