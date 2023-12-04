Mendel Money Management Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.3% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $161.15. 1,967,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $162.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.