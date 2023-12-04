Mendel Money Management Purchases 2,581 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 850,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

