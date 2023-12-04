Mendel Money Management Purchases 42 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.55. 123,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $441.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

