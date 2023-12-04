Mendel Money Management Sells 5,650 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Mendel Money Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRIG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.