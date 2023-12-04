Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.10

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 35263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

