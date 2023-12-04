Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 77,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 72,929 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $34.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

