Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 5,708 shares valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $35.19. 313,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

