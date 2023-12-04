Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

MRSN opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,568 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

