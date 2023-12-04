Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 446,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 335,975 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $25.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

