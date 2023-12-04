Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 575 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $14,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Merus Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.59. 1,992,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,548. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Merus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
