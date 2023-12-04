Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 575 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $14,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merus Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.59. 1,992,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,548. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

