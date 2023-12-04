Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,042,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,763,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.11 and its 200 day moving average is $300.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $810.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

