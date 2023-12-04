Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 5,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 70,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

