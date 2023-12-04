Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.05

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 4525194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Metals Exploration Stock Up 16.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Metals Exploration Company Profile

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

