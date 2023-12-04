Michael Ditullio Sells 6,978 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Ditullio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 696,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,590,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

