Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Lee Daniels Buys 1,212,121 Shares

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) insider Lee Daniels purchased 1,212,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,121.21 ($15,310.36).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

LON MILA opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. Mila Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.