Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells $559,462.40 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX stock remained flat at $64.25 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 134,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,371. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

