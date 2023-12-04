Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Holdings Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Modine Manufacturing worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.