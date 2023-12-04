Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Up 23.9% in November

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 273,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 154.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mogo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company empowering its members with digital solutions in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. The company's trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make impact with every investment. It also offers digital loans and mortgages.

