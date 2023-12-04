Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

GRWXF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Molten Ventures has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.00.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

