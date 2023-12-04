Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mondee by 3,450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Mondee has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.13.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

