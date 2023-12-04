Morgan Stanley Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $75.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

TMDX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.18. 224,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,317. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 2.07. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843,434 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

