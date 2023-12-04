Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,139. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
- How to Invest in Energy
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.