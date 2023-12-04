Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,139. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

