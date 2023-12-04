Morgan Stanley Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,703. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

