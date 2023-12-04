Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of GKOS opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 137,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

