Morgan Stanley Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.41. 142,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,913. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.