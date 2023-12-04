Morgan Stanley Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $51.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.10. 756,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.