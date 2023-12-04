Morgan Stanley Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $355.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.08 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 32,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.