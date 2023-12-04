Morgan Stanley Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $38.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.41.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,265. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

