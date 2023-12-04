Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,217 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 552,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

