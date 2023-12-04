Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 17,200 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,937. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.