Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after acquiring an additional 186,521 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $20.90 during trading hours on Monday. 1,825,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

