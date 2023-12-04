Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SHYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

