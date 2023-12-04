Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. 291,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.