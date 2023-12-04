Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 305.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,389. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.3324 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

