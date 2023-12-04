Mount Lucas Management LP Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,136 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.10. 894,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

