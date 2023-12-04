Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.37 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $553.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

