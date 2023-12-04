Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.53 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,389,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,121,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

