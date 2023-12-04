Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.61 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $6.00 on Monday, reaching $974.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $941.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

