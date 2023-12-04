Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.64 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.