Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $3.12 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. PulteGroup makes up about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $89.99. 369,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.