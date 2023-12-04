Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 2,299,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,790,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

