Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,103,000 after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,588,000 after buying an additional 97,808 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $254.64. 284,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,633. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.