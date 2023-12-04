Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.05. 1,294,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

