Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 27,181 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.32. 332,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

