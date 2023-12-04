Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 44,999 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,999 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.